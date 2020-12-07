Catherine B. Milliren, 99, of Chippewa Falls, town of LaFayette, died Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at her daughter’s residence surrounded by her loving family, under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Catherine was born Aug. 22, 1921, in Eau Claire, the daughter of Vincent and Yohanna (Larson) Eckert.

Catherine married the love of her life, Arthur R. Milliren, Jan. 21, 1955, in Eau Claire. Catherine enjoyed attending Arthur’s dance band concerts, where they played at various night clubs in the Chippewa and Eau Claire area. Together they enjoyed fishing on the Chippewa Flowage and camping at Tiger Musky Resort in Hayward, Wis.

Upon graduating, she was recommended for a job at Bell Telephone Co. by the nuns at St. Patrick’s Catholic School in Eau Claire, where she worked as a supervisor. Later she became manager at H&R Block in Eau Claire, where she worked until her retirement.