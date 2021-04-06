BLOOMER/CHIPPEWA FALLS — Catherine “Cathy” Maloney, 84, of Bloomer, formerly of Chippewa Falls, died peacefully at Mayo Clinic Health System, Eau Claire, Thursday, April 1, 2021.
Catherine was born May 16, 1936, in Chippewa Falls, to Clarence “Butch” and Helen (Dahl) Hub. She graduated from Chippewa Falls High School in 1955. On Jan. 22, 1972, she married Robert Maloney at Notre Dame Catholic Church.
Catherine worked in the office for Mason Shoe Company and at St. Joseph’s Hospital. She worked at the hospital for 39 years in various departments, mostly medical records and pharmacy.
Catherine was a wonderful cook and baker. Anyone who knew her knew that any meal with her was going to be more than just food. Every event was a different dessert and better than the last one you thought she could not out do. She took pride in decorating each cookie that she made for the holidays and was able to share that with her niece. Every first weekend in December, they would get together to start Christmas baking.
Catherine was also known for her house displays. She decorated her house for every holiday, down to Groundhog Day. Her Christmas and Halloween displays are the most memorable. She always had the most unique treasures and she set them up just right. There were holidays that we never heard of, but she had something up.
Catherine loved to do ceramics. She took pride in painting each piece to perfection. She gifted many of her masterpieces to friends and family. Catherine never missed a birthday or holiday to anyone she held dear to her heart. You could always count on a card on the exact day. Catherine was the life of the party. She really knew how to laugh, and it was contagious. We all have our stories and memories with Catherine, and I hope that when we can all get together to celebrate her life, that we can all share those with each other.
Catherine is survived by her husband, Robert of Bloomer; niece, Lorre (Brian) Johnson of Eau Claire; nephews, Brad Hub of Highland, Rob Hub of Eau Claire, Scott Hub of Eau Claire, Terri (Russel) Stone of Grantsburg, Sherri (Russel) Larson of Stacy, Minn., Diane Hub Mariscal of Illinois, and Darren Hub of Illinois; along with several great-nieces and nephews; and great-great-nieces and nephews; and dear friends, Kelly Ostrander and Mary Goettl.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, John “Tom” (Lorraine) Hub; sister, Betty (Ed) Olson; brother, Richard “Dick” Hub; and nephew, Edward “Pudge” Olson.
The memorial service will be held at a later date.
