Catherine 'Cathy' Maloney

Catherine loved to do ceramics. She took pride in painting each piece to perfection. She gifted many of her masterpieces to friends and family. Catherine never missed a birthday or holiday to anyone she held dear to her heart. You could always count on a card on the exact day. Catherine was the life of the party. She really knew how to laugh, and it was contagious. We all have our stories and memories with Catherine, and I hope that when we can all get together to celebrate her life, that we can all share those with each other.