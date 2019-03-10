CHIPPEWA FALLS/CORNELL — Cecelia Harm, 97, of Chippewa Falls, formerly of Cornell passed away Thursday, March 7, 2019, at the Chippewa Manor, under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.
Cecelia was born the daughter of John and Mary (Derdowski) Styczinski May 5, 1921, in Conrath, town of Marshall, Rusk Co. She was united in marriage to Henry Harm July 5, 1952, in Cornell.
Cecelia was an elementary educator for many years; she started her career teaching in a single roomed school nicknamed “the dog patch.” She also taught in various locations, including Jim Falls, before completing her teaching career in Cornell. After her retirement from the Cornell school system she enjoyed quilting, painting and doing crossword puzzles.
She is survived by three daughters, Mary (Patrick) Wedig, Carol Harm, Jane Zwiefelhofer; one son, Thomas (Christine) Harm; one sister, Florence Shelton; one brother, Lewis (Patricia) Styczinski; grandchildren, Leslie Wedig, Amy Wedig, Jerod (Chelsea) Wedig, Jesse (Alissa) Wedig, Alex (Taryn) Harm, Erik Harm, Henry (Allison) Zwiefelhofer; also six great-grandchildren and one due this summer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Henry; sisters, Irene Styczinski, Helen Styczinski, Sophie Rawls, Anna Cox; brothers, Al Styczinski, Ted Styczinski and John Styczinski.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, at The Chippewa Manor Chapel in Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Robert Hoekstra officiating. Private family interment will be in the Pine Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service Tuesday at the Chippewa Manor Chapel.
Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com. Leiser-Borton Funeral Home & Cremation Services.