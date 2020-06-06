Cecilia Dachel

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Cecilia A. Dachel, 89, of Chippewa Falls died Thursday, June 4, 2020, in Chippewa Falls after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Cecilia was born Jan. 3, 1931, in Puebla del Maestre in Badajoz, Spain, the daughter of Jose Abril Duran and Clotilde Duran Abril. She spent her childhood growing up during the Spanish Civil War, and it was during this time she learned the value of faith and hard work. She became a master seamstress, cook, and craft maker. At age 17, her family moved to Sevilla, Spain. She would never admit it, but Cecilia was the favorite aunt to her nieces and nephews.

While she worked at Moron Air Force Base, she met the love of her life, Robert Dachel. Despite the language barrier, the two fell in love and were married July 10, 1964, at the Basilica de la Macarena in Sevilla. She loved to tell the story of their wedding ceremony when she had to nudge her groom to say “I do” as the service was in Spanish, and he did not understand what was being said. They shared 55 years of marriage. She shared her Spanish culture with her family, and by doing so, her family has forever been enriched.