Cecilia Paulus

BLOOMER/EAU CLAIRE — Cecilia L. Erickson Paulus, 95, of Bloomer/Eau Claire passed away Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the home of her daughter, Ellen.

She was a daughter of John and Anna Lang. Cecilia attended school at St. Paul’s Catholic School and Bloomer High School, graduating in 1942. She started employment at Bloomer’s People State Bank just a few days after graduation until her marriage.

Cecilia married Arnt Erickson of New Auburn at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer Nov. 26, 1949. Cecilia and Arnt were lifetime members of St. Paul’s Catholic Church/St. Jude’s Catholic Church in New Auburn where she served as a lector and also on the PCCW. Cecilia was also a longtime member of Bloomer’s American Legion Auxiliary

After Arnt’s passing in 1976, Cecilia married Andrew Paulus Sept. 10, 1984, at St. Paul’s.