Chaplain Charles Perry

Retired Lieutenant Colonel, Chaplain Charles A. Perry, 72, was called home to be with Jesus at the Chippewa Falls Veterans home Friday, Feb. 12, 2021. Charles was a decorated soldier who served in the Vietnam War, Operation Enduring Freedom, Iraq, and many other missions. He served his country in the Military for 32 years.

Chaplain Perry was born May 9, 948, in Eau Claire, to his parents, Charles and Dorothy (Black) Perry. He graduated from Chi-Hi in 1967 and went on to college in Black River Falls. He left college and joined the Air Force to serve in the Vietnam War. After Vietnam he gained many life experiences while traveling and exploring a plethora of different interests and jobs. He ended up in Leavenworth, Wash. where he met his wife, Ruth (Ayers) Perry. Shortly after he felt a calling to go to seminary to become a pastor and obtained his Masters of Divinity Degree. Throughout those years he also went on to get his degree in CCDC counseling.

Charles and Ruth went on that journey together and came back to Chippewa Falls where they pioneered their first church, New Life Open Bible. During their journey they had two biological children, Dustin and Kimberly, a little later on they adopted their third child, Alex. During their years together they pastored churches in North Dakota, Wisconsin, Utah, and Minnesota. Served as a Chaplain in the Air Force in all the towns they have lived in.