Charles Anthony Rubenzer, 74, better known as “Charlie” or “Chuck,” decided to take his eternal nap Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at the Wisconsin Veterans Home in Chippewa Falls. This nap is well deserved after a hard fought battle with PSP.
He was born in Bremerton, Wash. Aug. 29, 1945, to Reinhart and Magdalene (Verkuilen) Rubenzer. Being one of seven children, it didn’t take long for him to develop lifelong skills of hard work, determination, an unrelenting sense of humor, and obscene language.
After graduating from Chippewa Falls High School, he used his tenacious work ethic to serve his country and became a proud member of the U.S. Marine Corps in 1965. Upon completing a tour in Vietnam, he returned home in 1969 and started his career as a tire builder at Uniroyal Inc., where all of his above mentioned skills were fine tuned.
He would regularly put in 60 hour work weeks, so when the Eau Claire plant closed down in 1991, Charlie was no quitter and relocated to Fort Wayne, Ind., where he retired after almost 40 years in the tire building industry.
When he wasn’t turning out a record number of tires, he managed to get married (Lorie Emerson), father two charming children (Kamber Southworth and Riley Rubenzer), get divorced, remarry and divorce again before he realized he was one heck of a bachelor.
In his free time, you could find him satisfying his need for speed via his Harley-Davidson, 1969 GTO, snowmobile racing, or his favorite form of water transportation, in his Hydrostream Vector with a Mercury “Tower of Power” 115 horse motor, fondly referred to as “Boss Six.” When he wasn’t craving an adrenaline rush, he enjoyed perfecting his bowling game, walking with his German Shepard (Cody), obnoxiously spoiling his children and grandchildren, cheering on the Packers, playing checkers or bingo, and telling an inappropriate joke to anyone who would listen.
Charlie is survived by his children, Kamber (James) Southworth and Riley Rubenzer; grandchildren, Calvin, Madeline, and Olivia Tanner; stepgrandchildren, Aiden and Hadley Southworth; siblings, Philip (Konnie) Rubenzer, Kathryn (Al) Melville, Michael (Debbie) Rubenzer, Mary (John) Bromeisl, Ruth (Barry) Larson, and Paul Rubenzer; many nieces and nephews, and we can’t forget his favorite speech therapist, Karen.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and his dog and best friend, Cody.
Charlie was never one for sentiment or formal ceremonies, so following his wishes, there will be a celebration of life visitation from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Ojibwa Golf and Bowl in Chippewa Falls. Pizza and beer is on him...he insists! No formal attire please. Packers, Harley-Davidson, or anything with corny or inappropriate quotes will do.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that a tribute donation be made to CurePSP.org. Charlie’s extremely tough and stubborn personality was challenged by Progressive Supranuclear Palsy in his last years of life. He never gave up hope that a cure will be found.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.