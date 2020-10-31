Charles Smith

Charles F. Smith, 72, passed away peacefully in his sleep and was taken to his heavenly home Saturday, Oct., 2020.

He was born October 9, 1948, to Irene (Smith) and Floyd Calkins in Island Lake, Wis. He was later raised by foster parents, Eugene and Elsie Johnson until he enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1969 and was honorably discharged in 1971.

Charles married Bertha Sockness Jan. 15, 1979, and they had one daughter, Angela (Smith) Moore on May 11, 1979. Chuck also helped raise Dawn and Phil Tennenbaum who he loved like his own. They were married for 13 years. Chuck was a fan of the Packers, Atlanta Braves, Badgers, and boxing. He was also an outdoorsman who especially enjoyed fishing. He also was a fan of classic rock music.