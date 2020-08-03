× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RICE LAKE, Wis. — Charlotte Ann Goettl, 82, of Rice Lake died Thursday, July 31, 2020, at her home. She was born Aug. 17, 1937, in Chippewa Falls to Harold and Mary (Zwiefelhofer) Geissler. She was married in Chippewa Falls, May 18, 1957, to Kenneth Goettl, who preceded her in death Dec. 16, 2010.

Charlotte enjoyed spending time with her family, baking, playing cards, playing the accordion, and the occasional trip to the casino. She was a devoted wife, a loving mother, and had a strong faith. She will be deeply missed by all who crossed her path.

She is survived by her children, Gail Hansen, Jeff (Kristy) Goettl, Kim (Bill) Schoen, Craig (Charlene) Goettl, Janell (David) Armstrong; grandchildren, Alyssa (Joel) Nace, Brian (Stacie) Hansen, Eric Goettl, Melissa (Christopher) Bushmaker, Jonathon Goettl, Jill Kyzer, Jessica (Jason) Chlopek, Kayla (Gus) Huset, Paula Omtvedt, Logan Goettl, Nicholas Goettl, Stephanie (Nathan) Vander Pas, Heather Abbott, Samantha Abbott, and John Armstrong; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings, Clara Zenner, Henrietta Derks, and Irvin Geissler; many nieces, nephews, and other family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth; parents, Harold and Mary Geissler; son-in-law, Mike Hansen; siblings, Edward, Gilbert, and Alvira.