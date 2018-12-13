Charlotte Larson

CORNELL — Charlotte M. Larson, 81, of Cornell passed away Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at the Cornell Area Care Center.
She was born in Cornell to Ora and Emma (Frolik) Randall Oct. 25, 1937. Charlotte graduated from Cornell High School in 1956. She was united in marriage to Edward “Bucky” Larson Oct. 27, 1956, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell.
Charlotte worked at the Garden Café in Cornell, Falls Bait in Chippewa Falls and 29 years at the Northern Center in Chippewa Falls. She loved doing crossword puzzles and crafting. She also enjoyed entertaining and spending time with friends and family around her kitchen table.
Charlotte is survived by her husband of 62 years, Bucky; sister, Darlene Roshell of Chippewa Falls; two sisters-in-law, Betty Randall of Richland, Mich., and Corrine Randall of Cornell; also by several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; six brothers, Clarence, Kenneth, Ernest, Harvey, James and Raymond; two sisters, Lillian Nicholson and Gladys Lund; two sisters-in-law, Patsy Randall and Wanda Randall; also three brothers-in-law, Edward Nicholson, George Lund and Elmer Roshell.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 17, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Cornell, with Pastor Andy Schottelkorb officiating. Burial will take place at the Cornell Cemetery following the funeral service. Visitation will be from 9:30 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church. Express condolences online at www.leiserbortonfuneralhome.com.