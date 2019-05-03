Charmaine LeMay Korn passed away peacefully Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2019, in Minneapolis, Minn., surrounded by her family. She was born to Donavan LeMay and Ruth Lueck LeMay Nov. 6,1933, in Chippewa Falls, Wis. Charmaine, lovingly called Char, graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1951. Following her graduation, she attended the Minnesota School of Business in Minneapolis. Upon completion of her studies, she was employed by Cargill, in Minneapolis, in their accounting division.
In 1956 Char returned to her home town of Chippewa Falls, working in the accounting field for local businesses. It was at this time, during her first marriage, she had two children, a daughter, Darcy and a son, Bruce. In 1977 she married Gene Korn, and together they raised a blended family, while Char worked at National Presto Industries. In 1982 the Korns relocated to Minneapolis where she worked for FMC Corporation and Target.
Upon retirement from Target, she remained active in her book club, women’s groups, bible study and other church functions. She especially enjoyed the women’s yearly retreat sponsored by her church.
Char is survived by her daughter, Darcy LaVigne, of Columbia Heights, Minn.; her son, Bruce Lavigne, (Aubrey); and grandchildren, Ashton, Laithan, and Aspen of Trent, South Dakota; stepdaughter, Carla Korn Steinmetz; brothers, Don LeMay, and Karl LeMay, (Connie); sister, DeEtta Bachman; and numerous nieces and nephews, as well as great-nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Donavan and Ruth LeMay; husband, Gene Korn; stepson, Jeff Korn; sister, Yvonne Kropidlowski; sister-in-law, Patricia LeMay; and brother-in-law, L. Bruce Bachman.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, at Zion Lutheran Church, 110 E. Grand Avenue in Chippewa Falls, followed by lunch, and then a graveside interment.
Char will be remembered for her wonderful sense of humor and generous nature. If you would like to honor her, a donation to your favorite charity would be welcomed.