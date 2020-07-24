× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

BLOOMER -- Chris “Flash” Faschingbauer, 53, of Bloomer passed away peacefully Tuesday, July 21, 2020, surrounded by family and friends, after a courageous battle with brain cancer.

Chris was born Sept. 10, 1966, at St. Joseph's Hospital in Chippewa Falls, to Dave and Judy Faschingbauer. He was a lifelong resident of Bloomer and is leaving behind countless friends and family.

In October 2018, Chris was diagnosed with terminal glioblastoma, which returned as gliosarcoma in August 2019 and again, in April 2020. Chris battled four surgeries and numerous radiation and chemo treatments throughout his last 21 months.

Chris married Lisa Seibel and Nov. 15, 1989, Chris was gifted the greatest blessing of his life, his son, Jordan. Over the years, Chris was there to support Jordan, and when the time came, Jordan was able to provide Chris with the support he needed to fight this courageous battle.

After high school, Chris continued working on the family farm until 2007, when he started his career at Wisconsin Metal Fab in Chippewa Falls, where he was an exemplary employee and made numerous lifelong friends. Chris's dedication to the family farm kept him working there in addition to his job at Wisconsin Metal Fab, until his diagnosis.