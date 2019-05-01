Christine Ann Frailley-Fulkerson

OWENSBORO, Ky. — Christine Ann (Hibbard) Frailley-Fulkerson, 57, of Owensboro passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
She was born in Chippewa Falls, to James Richard Hibbard and Margie Lou Nowak-Hibbard. Christine was a member of the Catholic faith and attended Blessed Mother Catholic Church.
She graduated from Owensboro Catholic High School in 1979 and attended Kentucky Wesleyan College, where she received a BSN, RN in nursing. She worked as an RN in the Cardiac Step-down department at OHRH for 13 years.
Christine loved her dogs, Jewel, Jade and Jemma. She enjoyed being a caregiver, spending time with family, singing and finding antiques. Christine had a good sense of humor and a tender heart.
She is preceded in death by her grandparents, both paternal and maternal; and her brother, Michael Hibbard.
Along with her parents, Christine is survived by her lifetime companion, Darrell Fulkerson; her children, Brian (Samantha) Fulkerson, Blake (Heather) Fulkerson; her grandchildren, Avalyn, Alyson, Spencer, and Stella; her siblings, Sharon Franklin, Maria (Ted) Hoesli, Melissa Hibbard (Paul Stanley), and Kenny Hibbard, all of Owensboro; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins; and her good friends, Sharon, Brian, Jan, Wendy, Brittany, Lee, Alicia, and many others.
Services will be 1:30 p.m. Monday at Blessed Mother Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at Haley McGinnis Funeral Home & Crematory and again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Prayers will be at 7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to Daviess County Animal Shelter, 2620 Highway 81, Owensboro, Ky., 42301. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Share your messages of condolence with the family of Christine Ann (Hibbard) Frailley-Fulkerson at www.haleymcginnis.com.