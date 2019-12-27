Christine Konsella

Christine M. Konsella, 62, of Chippewa Falls died unexpectedly Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, at her residence.
Chris was born Jan. 23, 1957, in Eau Claire, the daughter of James and Shirley (Goss) Bowe. She graduated from UW-Stout with a Bachelor’s degree in business. She and her husband, Jim were co-owners of JK Dairy Equipment.
On Dec. 29, 1978, Christine married James Konsella, Jr. in Eau Claire.
Chris is survived by her husband, Jim “Fa-Fa”; one daughter, Amy (Nathan) Watton of Chippewa Falls; her parents, James and Shirley Bowe of Chippewa Falls; her mother-in-law, Fran Konsella of Chippewa Falls; two brothers, Mark Bowe and Neil (Kari) Bowe both of Chippewa Falls; two sisters, Laurie (Joel) Turner of West Salem and Judi Litchen of Katy, Texas; one granddaughter, the light of her life, Isabel; and other relatives and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
Chris was preceded in death by her father-in-law, James Konsella, Sr.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.