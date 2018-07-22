Christine Rebecca Schrader, 32, passed away peacefully at home July 18, 2018 after a four year battle with cancer, surrounded by family. Born July 30, 1985, in Eau Claire.
She is survived by her father, Robert Schrader; mother, Janice (Thesing) Tobisch; sisters, Jennifer (Jeff) Erickson, SueAnn (Kevin) Coleman, Sarah Schrader; brother, Kenneth Pollack; grandmother, Esther Schrader; as well as many aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces and cousins.
She attended Immaculate Conception Catholic School and was a 2003 graduate from Regis High School. She was working at Genesis Daycare Center until recently. Ms. Christine loved working with children, parents and faculty. Her smile, organizational skills, creativity and love she had for children will be remembered by all. She enjoyed cake decorating, crafts, knitting, crocheting, writing, singing and the outdoors. She had a strong fighting spirit that she used to battle her cancer. For her journey, go to Caringbridge.org to read her story. She will be sadly missed by those who she loved and who loved her.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 27, at Immaculate Conception Parish, 1712 Highland Ave., Eau Claire. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. at Immaculate Conception. A luncheon will follow the service.
Christine will be forever remembered for her zest of life and her courage to “Fight it (cancer) Like a Beast.”
Memorials can be made to the American Cancer Society and Caringbridge.org in Christine’s name to help keep the fight going.
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family.
Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.