Claire Deloris Thornton, infant daughter of Brady Thornton and Rachel Gullicksrud was born Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, and received her Angel Wings on Sunday, Sept. 23, 2018, surrounded by her family. For the short time she was with us she touched a lot of hearts.
Claire is survived by her parents, Brady Thornton and Rachel Gullicksrud; brother, Wyatt Thornton all of Stanley; grandparents, Tom (Jean) Thornton of Stanley, and Dan (Lori) Gullicksrud of Strum; uncle, Jason (Samantha) Thornton; cousin, Ashlynn Thornton of Withee, Wis., Kyle Thornton of Stanley; and aunt, Vanessa (Brent) Boeckmann of Osseo, Wis.; great-grandparents, Ruth (Laverne) Gullicksrud of Strum, and Jean Thornton of Chippewa Falls.
Claire was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Dayton Thornton, Sr. of Chippewa Falls, Deloris (Leslie) Klevgard of Strum, Ambrose (Lucille) Beaudette of Chippewa Falls, and Herb Johnson of Winona, Minn.
A Service of Christian Burial will be held at noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd, with Father William Felix Officiating.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 6, at the church.
Leiser Funeral Home, Cadott is assisting the family with arrangements.
