Clarence Rineck

Clarence loved to spend time with people, hunt, fish, work in his vegetable gardens and build things. If someone said, let’s go to Montana for an Elk hunt, or let’s go to Canada for fishing, he would be up for it. Many memories with family were made deer hunting and fishing on the lakes in the States along with Canada. He looked forward to going to Army reunions every year in various states, visiting with his fellow Buffalos, associated with the 17th Infantry Regiment.