Clayton 'Ding' B. Krause

In Northern Italy, he was captured by German soldiers Oct. 1, 1944. From there he was moved to Stalag VII prison camp, in Moosburg, Germany. He was then moved to Munich, Germany, for three months, where he endured three of the biggest air-raids of World War II. After Munich, he was moved to a small town of Landshut, Germany, where he remained until liberated April 29, 1945. After being freed and with only the clothes on his back, he and two other American soldiers “borrowed” a German car and drove to Regensburg, Germany, where he caught a plane and flew back to France, where he was part of camp Lucky Strike. From there he came home.