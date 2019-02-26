BLOOMER — Clayton L. Hanley, 90, of Bloomer, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019, at Aggies Country Living in Eagleton.
Clayton was born March 12, 1928, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Leonard and Anna (Konecheny) Hanley. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School in 1947. Clayton owned and operated the H & B service station in Jim Falls. He later was a foreman at AMPI Dairy in Jim Falls when he retired. He served honorably in the U.S. Army.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls.
Clayton is survived by one brother, Floyd (Mary) Hanley of Thorp; one sister, Elaine Sydejko of Altoona; great-niece, Justina Semerad that has cared for him since 2010 of Chippewa Falls; special friend, Jim (Pam) Blanchette and family; kids, Cory, Nick and Julie Blanchette.
Clayton was preceded in death by his parents; four brothers, Jerome “Jerry,” John, Leonard and Richard Hanley; and five sisters, Anna “Todie” Dressel, Gladys Mikel, Maude Hanley, Lucille Brick and Grace Hanley in infancy; Derek Hammond and Lindsay Blanchette.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. The Rev. Eric Linzmaier will be celebrant of the funeral Mass. Interment will be in Copp Cemetery in the town of Anson.
Friends may call from 9:30 a.m. Saturday, March 2, until the time of services at 10:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church in Jim Falls. Military rites will be conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council.
Clayton’s family would like to express their gratitude to the entire staff at Aggies Country Living and St. Croix Hospice.
Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.
Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.