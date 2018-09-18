SUSSEX, Wis. -- Clement P. Stoffel, of Sussex, formerly of Tilden, 74, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Saturday, Sept. 8, 2018.
Loving husband and best friend of Patty for 35 years. Beloved dad of Denise Stoffel, Wendy (Mike) Schmit, Jeffrey (Sandy) Riehle, and the late Wilfrid 'Bill' Riehle. Dear grandpa of Alyscia, Ella, Jocelynn, Emmanuel 'EJ' and Andrew. Fond brother of the late Marion Anderson, Francis (Kathleen) Stoffel, Clarence (Diane) Stoffel, and Beth (the late Steve) Ashley. He is further survived by other relatives and friends.
Clem was born Sept. 3, 1944, the son of Albert and Irma (Miller) Stoffel. Clem had worked for UPS for 31 years and had been a proud member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard, a former member of the Sussex Lions Club, and an active member of SAS Club.
Mass of Christian burial was held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 14, at St. James Catholic Church in Sussexenomonee Falls. The Rev. Jerry Hudziak was celebrant of the funeral Mass. Private interment will be at a later date. Visitation was held from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. at St. James Catholic Church, W220 N6588 Town Line Road, Menomonee Falls.
The pall was placed on the casket by Adam Ashley and Francis Stoffel. Casket bearers were Jim “Kuhn” Duncan, Jim Harings, John Onsager, Jeff Riehle, Jim Seifert and Wayne Stoffel. Readings were given by Ann Stadler and Mike Stoffel. Petitions were read by Mike Schmidt. A eulogy was given by Clarence Stoffel.
In lieu of flowers, memorials appreciated to the charity of donor's your choice.