Clifford Tyler Christenson, 93, of Chippewa Falls died at his home Monday, Oct. 8, 2018, under hospice care.
He was born Nov. 20, 1924, to Tilman and Ruth Christenson of Eleva, Wis. He was the oldest of eight children, six sons and two daughters.
One of his first jobs was at the Norden Cheese Factory. He was a milk hauler for the neighboring farmers and was Assistant Cheese Maker at the factory.
Cliff was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Navy, from August 1944 until May 1946. He was based in San Diego and deployed to Nagasaki. After being discharged he began an apprenticeship with Hoeppner-Bartlett Construction Co., and became a journeyman cabinet maker. It was there that he met Jean Sattergren, whom he married Nov. 15, 1952. Together they had three children.
Cliff enjoyed motor and fishing trips with his family and tending his vegetable gardens. He was a 4-H leader for Howard-Wheaton club in Chippewa County and an active member of First Lutheran Church of Eau Claire. He enjoyed singing; at an early age he and his five brothers were asked to perform at church and neighborhood events. He sang in church choirs, the Eau Claire Male Chorus and the Great Lakes Navy Choir.
Cliff is survived by his wife, Jean; son, Mitch (Roxanne) Christenson; and daughter-in-law, Diane (Mark) Christenson; grandchildren, Tawna (Tim) Sikora, Brock (Laura Carolevschi) Christenson, Darsel (Justin) Shavlik, Nathan (Rachel) Christenson; great-grandchildren, Blake, Jeffrey, Abigail, Gabrielle, Lilah, Calvin and Alex Beth; brothers, Roy and Don (Marie) Christenson; sisters, Clarice (David) Kunferman and Janice (David) Kneer; sister-in-law, Cecelia (Stewart) Christenson-Wade; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews. Cliff was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Beth Christenson; son, Mark Christenson; brothers, Leland, Merle and Richard; sisters-in-law, Delores (Roy) Christenson and Louise (Merle) Christenson.
Funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 15, at Grace Lutheran Church with Pastor Dean Simpson officiating. Visitation will take place from 10 a.m. until the time of service Monday at the church. Committal service with military honors rendered by American Legion Post #53, will take place at 2 p.m. in the Lakeview Cemetery in Eau Claire.
