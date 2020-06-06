Clifton Farnham, Jr.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Clifton “Clif” E. Farnham, Jr., 95, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully at HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire Thursday, June 4, 2020.

Clif was born Dec. 7, 1924, in Menomonie to Clifton “Tom” Sr. and Ruby (Moe) Farnham. He graduated from Menomonie High School in 1942. Clif entered the U.S. Navy in 1942, stationed in Farragut, Idaho. He served in San Diego and Pacific Theatres. During World War II, he drove the Marine Corp. into shore in Iwo Jima and was aboard the USS Cecil just off Japan’s shoreline when the Peace Treaty was signed. He was Honorably Discharged in 1946.

After he returned from his service, he came back to the Menomonie area and farmed there and the Elmwood area. Clif moved to the Lake Hallie area in 1952 and owned and operated the Bargain Center in Hallie for 28 years. He was employed at the National Presto Industries for seven years. He was also employed in maintenance for Chippewa County at the Public Heath Dept. until his retirement in 1992. Clif was an avid Packers, Brewers and Badger fan. He loved to dance and fish, but especially loved camping and traveling with his motorhome.