Clyde R. Birch, 77, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie, died Friday, May 29, 2020, at his home.

He was born Feb. 16, 1943, in Chippewa Falls to Bernadine (Gannon) and Clarence Birch. He graduated from Chippewa Falls Senior High School.

On Aug. 1, 1968, he married Patricia “Patti” Wittrock in Germany, where he was stationed while serving in the U.S. Army.

They operated the River Inn bar for several years and also farmed for a number of years. They sold the farm to family members and moved to Hallie in 1998, where he drove truck until his retirement.

In his retirement, he enjoyed meeting the guys at McDonald’s every morning. He loved all kinds of racing (especially NASCAR) and his Ford vehicles.

He will be dearly missed by his daughter, Lisa (Johnny) Bubolz of Mukwonago, Wis.; his grandson, Lachlan Hartje; his sister, Diane (Larry) Seidlitz of Chippewa Falls; brother, Dale (Maria Konop) Birch of Eau Claire; sister-in-law, Alice Wittrock of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.