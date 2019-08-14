Colben “Bill” Willie Colbenson was born Nov. 18, 1937, in Fillmore, Minn., and passed away peacefully at the Chippewa Falls Veterans Home Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
Bill is the son of the late Clarence and Naomi (Manley) Colbenson. He entered the Marines in 1956 and was honorably discharged in January 1960.
Bill worked in construction when he moved to Eau Claire. He bought a farm in Cornell, from his great-aunt, Sarah in 1976. Bill loved his beloved farm. He started his own concrete business with Gib Walthers. He continued to work construction and milk a few cows. Bill loved traveling. He has been to Canada, Alaska and Utah, for fishing and hunting. He loved playing Army and going on missions with his grandchildren on the farm. After retiring from construction and selling the farm animals and equipment, he spent his time on the farm.
He is preceded in death by his nephew, Victor Colbenson; and his sister-in-law, Shirley Colbenson. He is survived by a son, Colben (Juanita) Colbenson; daughters, Julie (Al) Braden and Angela (Eugene) Cummings; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren; brothers, Ken Colbenson, North Carolina, Scott (Mary) Colbenson, Holcombe, Kirby (Bonnie) Colbenson, Bloomer, Dennis (Carol) Colbenson, Des Plaines, Ill., and Ronnie Colbenson, Kentucky; and sisters, Karen Kay (Jim) Mocbeichel, Des Plains and Dolly Colbenson, Holcombe.
Bill's celebration of life will be from 10 a.m. to noon Monday, Aug. 19, at the Borton-Leiser Funeral Home in Cornell, with military honors conducted by the Cornell American Legion, immediately following the celebration of life at the funeral home. Please join us in honoring Bill's memory and his wonderful sense of humor.
We would like to thank the Veterans Home and St. Joseph's Hospice, for taking such good care of him.
