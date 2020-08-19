× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Corrine W. Willkom, 90, of Chippewa Falls died Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, at her residence with her family by her side, under the care of Mayo Clinic Home Health Hospice.

Corrine was born April 6, 1930, in Tilden, the daughter of Edmund and Winifred (Bartley) Meinen.

On May 25, 1953, Corrine married Roland L. Willkom at St. Peter’s Church in Tilden. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.

Corrine is survived by three sons, Curt (Mae) of Chippewa Falls, Sidney of Brooklyn Center, Minn., and Micky (Linette) of Chaska, Minn.; five daughters, Roxann (Keith) Pitsch of Jim Falls, Jill (Jim) Nayes of Eau Claire, Kim Willkom of Chippewa Falls, Kay (Gregg) Kromrey of Hudson, and Janet (Jason Webster) Willkom of Minneapolis; two brothers, Jim Meinen of Milwaukee and Gerald (Wanda) Meinen of Chippewa Falls; 15 grandchildren, Mallory and Kelsey Willkom, Holli (Lang) Jacobson, Matthew Pitsch, Will (Alyssa) Nayes, Vincent, Vaughn and Claire Kromrey, Lauren, Lucas and Sarah Willkom, and Wyatt, Eli, Gage and Quin Webster; and three great-grandchildren, Issac and Erik Jacobson, and Leo Nayes.

Corrine was preceded in death by her husband, Roland; her parents; three brothers, William, Thomas, and Donald Meinen; and two sisters, Lucille Jensen and Pat Schemenauer.