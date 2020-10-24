Cynthia Loiselle-Nazer

Cynthia J. Loiselle-Nazer, 64, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020, at her residence after a short battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family under the care of St. Joseph’s Hospice.

Cynthia was born April 23, 1956, in Chippewa Falls, the daughter of William and Nancy (Krueger) Loiselle. She worked for U.S. Post Office in Eau Claire 39 years.

On Dec. 27, 1986, Cynthia married Steven Nazer at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. She was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer.

Cynthia was a loving wife, mother, sister, and grandma. She enjoyed traveling and camping, the outdoors and festivals. Cindy and her husband built their home that they live in now.

Cynthia is survived by her husband, Steve; two sons, Luke (Amanda) and Aaron (Brittany) both of Chippewa Falls; her mother, Nancy Loiselle of Chippewa Falls; four brothers, William III (Julie) Loiselle of Lindenhurst, Ill., Jeffrey Loiselle and Daniel (Debra) Loiselle both of Chippewa Falls, and Michael Loiselle of Bloomer; two sisters, Laura (Robert) Mayer and Suzanne (Paul) Shaurette both of Chippewa Falls; one grandson, Chad Nazer; many nieces and nephews and other relatives and friends.