Dale 'Bud' K. Bowe

Bud was a very social guy, and welcomed visitors to the house at any time, day or night … he especially enjoyed the middle of the night visitors that would stop by for a Leinie’s! His family agrees that his main reasons for attending his grandkid’s sporting events (yes, even soccer) was for the social aspect of “BS-ing,” with the other attendees, and maybe for the candy bars at the concession stand to satisfy his sweet tooth. Many of the kids knew that Bud always had a pocket full of candy, so he was often surrounded by children, which he truly enjoyed. Bud spent a lot of time on the ball fields himself. He enjoyed many years of being on numerous softball teams throughout his life.