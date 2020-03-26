Dale Clyde Pope

While in Chippewa Falls, he was an active member of the local Jaycees, Moose Lodge and Trinity United Methodist Church. Dale enjoyed life to the fullest and was described as a “kid at heart.” He was known for his joking nature and was always up for an adventure. He was an avid world traveler having visited many countries over his lifetime. He loved annual family camp outs and making his famous “gut bombs” for everyone. He was a true outdoors-man and enjoyed fishing, hiking and “tooning.” At age eight, his mother taught him how to dance and later in life he became an avid “two stepper” on the dance floor. Dale inherited a green thumb from his parents and always maintained beautiful vegetable and flower gardens. He loved to grill, entertain and was the light of any social event. Playing cards was his most favorite past time, which included sheepshead, schmear and cribbage. He treated everyone he met with kindness and great generosity and he was a friend to all he met.