Dale Eslinger

BOYD — Dale R. Eslinger, 87, of Boyd died Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital-Eau Claire. He was born in the town of Edson April 6, 1933, to the late Henry and Bessie (Burkhardt) Eslinger. Dale attended Edson and Stanley area schools.

He married Mildred “Millie” Burmeister May 12, 1954, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church-Boyd. The couple lived in Boyd and were parishioners there ever since.

Dale served in the National Guard for nine years. He retired from CT Film in Chippewa Falls as production manager after 42 years of loyalty and dedication. He was strong in his faith and a devout Catholic. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, cutting wood, life on the river, helping others, his family, and especially his grandchildren. Dale set a strong foundation of love, honor, and respect, for his family to build upon.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Millie; his children, Denny (Lori) Eslinger of Chippewa Falls, Judy (Bill Jr) Peterson of Boyd and Doug (Karen) Eslinger of Cadott; eight grandchildren, Dale R. II (Kari) Eslinger, John (Angie) Eslinger, Lindsay Hugdahl, Clare (Travis) Weber, Amy (Jeremy) Foss, Lonnie (Lindsey) Peterson, Heather (Phil) Norvold, Kyle (Heather) Eslinger; and 18 great-grandchildren. Dale is preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, Lonnie in 2010 and Dennis in infancy.

A private funeral Mass will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Boyd with burial in the Church Cemetery. A public service will be held after the Covid crisis. Plombon Funeral Service assisted the family.