EAU CLAIRE — Dale D. Mense, 58, of Eau Claire died Friday, Sept. 14, 2018, at Dove Healthcare West, after chronic health issues including NASH and renal system failure.
He was born Nov. 12, 1959, in Menomonie, to Jerry and Adeline (Roder) Mense. He grew up in the town of Wheaton and attended Chippewa Falls High School.
Dale worked for Sanitary Disposal, now Waste Management, for 30+ years until his health issues lead him to an early retirement.
In his free time Dale liked to attend auctions, collect antiques, and work on scrap metal just like his father. He enjoyed hunting and fishing and had a good sense of humor-just ask him! Dale also loved the Packers and NASCAR racing.
On July 21, 1979, he married Su Nyon Pak at Our Saviour’s Lutheran Church in Chippewa Falls.
Dale is survived by his wife, Su; son, Jamie Mense of Eau Claire; daughter, LeAnn Mense (Jana Oldenberg) of Eau Claire; granddaughter, Trinity; sisters, Evelyn (Jim) Grossklaus of Eau Claire, Linda Bowe of Chippewa Falls, and Janice (Randy) Snider of Hayward; brothers, Dean (JoAnn) Mense of Durand and Lorry (Renee Kittleson) Mense of Stanley; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Martin Bowe.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 20, at Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel with visitation beginning at 10 a.m.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at www.pedersonvolker.com.