ALTOONA, Wis. — Dale G. Myers, 96, of Altoona died Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Sacred Heart Hospital in Eau Claire.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the Pleasant Valley United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at the church and again one hour prior to services Saturday. Burial will be in the Union Cemetery.
Stokes, Prock & Mundt Funeral Chapel, Altoona is assisting the family with arrangements.