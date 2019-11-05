Dale G. Scheuermann, 81, of Chippewa Falls passed away peacefully Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at Wissota Place in Chippewa Falls.
He was born June 29, 1938, in Strum, Wis., the son of the late Leonard and Gladys (Otto) Scheuermann.
Dale Scheuermann was a man, who lived a good life and followed his loving wife, Judy, of 58 years, to his eternal rest. He was born to Leonard and Gladys Scheuermann, on a farm in Strum June 29, 1938. He worked for nearly 43 years at Pope and Talbot until his retirement in 1999. He and Judy met in 1960 and were married in Chippewa Falls in 1961. They started their family in Eau Claire. In 1968 they settled in Chippewa Falls and that is where they raised three children and lived in the same house for 51 years. They traveled to many wonderful places over the years and were fortunate enough to enjoy 20 Golden years together following their retirement.
Dale was often a man of few words, but he did like to tell his stories. He enjoyed watching football, doing woodworking projects, keeping a weather journal that covered nearly 20 years and spending time with family. Dale, Dad, Grandpa Dale will forever be in the hearts of those he leaves behind. He is survived by his children, Tami (Todd), Debra (Donald), Jeffrey (Leann). His grandchildren, Joshua (Andrea), Ashley (Michael), Jordan, Haley (Mose), Corey, Brittany (Troy), Cristina (Luke), Nikki and Bryor. His great-grandchildren, Ziva, Zander, Kaden, Trakk, Brekkyn, Tayt , Lila and Lucy. His sisters, Jane, Janet and Karen; his brothers-in-law, Kenneth (Delores), and Norman; and numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Those who preceded Dale in death are his loving wife and the “Joy” of his life, Judy; his parents, Leonard and Gladys; siblings, Helen, Grace, Melvin, Philip and Larry; sisters-in law, Cynthia and Yvonne Joanne and Darlene; brother-in-law, Gary; nephews, Terry, Normie, Todd, Garrett; and his niece, Lisa.
As per his request there will be no memorial service. In Lieu of flowers, we ask that donations be made to Friends of Irvine Park Zoo (Irvineparkzoo.org). Dale’s parting words were “Do not shed a tear, go and have a beer.”
Cremation Society of Wisconsin, Altoona is assisting the family. Online condolences may be shared at www.cremationsociety-wi.com.