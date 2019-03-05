BLOOMER — Daniel G. Zwiefelhofer, 81, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the Atrium Post Acute Care in Bloomer, under the care of St. Croix Hospice.
He was born Jan. 11, 1938, in Bloomer, to William and Mary (Dimmick) Zwiefelhofer. He met Marion Loschko at the Pine’s Ballroom and married her at St. Charles Catholic Church in Chippewa Falls, Aug. 30, 1956. Their wedding was a double wedding with her sister, Marilyn and Delvin Zwiefelhofer and was on the same date Marion’s parents were married 30 years earlier. Daniel worked as a dairy farmer all of his life and was a member of St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer, the Knights of Columbus and the Bloomer Moose Lodge. He loved farming and after retirement, would make daily trips to the farm to feed the cats and make sure everything was in order. He also enjoyed going to Horse Pulling Contests, listening to old time music, catching up on the local news every morning at Ed’s Feed Mill and spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Marion, of Bloomer; children, Patrick (Pamela), Gerald (Holly), Jeff, Paul (Kimberly) and Jackie Zwiefelhofer, all of Bloomer; grandchildren, Alicia (Rich) Stiehl, Ashley (Brandon) Michal, Jacob Zwiefelhofer, Benjamin (Staci) Zwiefelhofer, Adam (Brianna) Zwiefelhofer, Isaac (Emily) Zwiefelhofer, Tyra, Justin and Jordan Zwiefelhofer, Bronson and Hannah Hrdlicka; great-grandchildren, Hadley, Grayson, Henry, Evelyn, Avaya, Graeden, Emery, Daphne, Griffin, Jonah, Isla, Della; numerous other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary; daughter, Lori Ann Zwiefelhofer; sisters, Arlene Waldofski, Joyce Borofka, Alice Czuppa and infant, Esther Mae Zwiefelhofer.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 7, at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Bloomer. Friends may call from 4 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Olson Funeral Home in Bloomer, with a Christian wake service at 8 p.m.
