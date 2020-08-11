Daniel Jay Nelson

Daniel is survived by his wife, Michelle; his three children, Colton (23), Taylor (21), and Grace (18); his mother, Lois; his brothers, Robert (Chris), John (Kim), William (Barbara); his sisters, Debra (Jerry) Wedlund, Susan (Troy) Lantz, Rebecca (Douglas) Bergman, Sharon (Dutch) Nelson, Mary (Thomas) Rasmussen, and Dawn (Brian) McMurray; his father-in-law, Charles Langel; brother-in-law, Joseph (Emily) Langel; sister-in-law, April (Chuck) Fryza; numerous nieces and nephews, and many extended family and friends who meant a great deal to him.

Daniel was filled with so much life and laughter, always trying to crack a joke even when he was the only one laughing. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family and friends; he was a true lumberjack and loved the outdoors. Many described him as one of the best guys they had ever met. He was the most giving and kind-hearted dad to his children and loving husband to his wife of 25 years. He loved so many and so many loved him. He will be forever loved and even more missed.