STANLEY — Darlene Claire (Forsythe) Manley, 86, of Stanley went to be with her precious Lord and Savior Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late David and Elva (Lucht) Forsythe. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1951 and attended Luther Hospital School of Nursing and UW-Eau Claire. Darlene was the bookkeeper for the Stanley-Boyd Area School District for 21 years and also was the secretary of the S-B Board of Education. She also enjoyed being the secretary of Trinity Christian Fellowship for 20 years.

On March 13, 1954, Darlene married Donald L. Manley at the First Congregational Church in Eau Claire. The couple moved to Stanley, where they were third generation owners of the Manley family farm.