STANLEY — Darlene Claire (Forsythe) Manley, 86, of Stanley went to be with her precious Lord and Savior Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was born Oct. 25, 1933, in Madison, Wis., the daughter of the late David and Elva (Lucht) Forsythe. She graduated from Eau Claire Senior High in 1951 and attended Luther Hospital School of Nursing and UW-Eau Claire. Darlene was the bookkeeper for the Stanley-Boyd Area School District for 21 years and also was the secretary of the S-B Board of Education. She also enjoyed being the secretary of Trinity Christian Fellowship for 20 years.
On March 13, 1954, Darlene married Donald L. Manley at the First Congregational Church in Eau Claire. The couple moved to Stanley, where they were third generation owners of the Manley family farm.
Darlene is survived by her beloved children, Denise Spaeth of Cadott, David (Donna) Manley of Boyd, Donna (Dave) Ciokiewicz of Stanley and Donald (Bobbi Jo) Manley of Stanley; loving grandmother of Joshua (Amy) Spaeth, Clinton (Laura) Spaeth, Shawn (Ashley) Spaeth, Donna (Jeremy) Boettcher, Laura Ciokiewicz, Britany (Luke) Williams, Mindy (Dylan) Zdroik, Becky Straskowski, Amanda, Haas, Chad (Debbie) Haas, Ryan (Tammy) Haas and Chris (Sam) Haas; many great-grandchildren; one brother, Paul (Kay) Forsythe of Florida; her sisters-in-law, Louise Thompson of Eau Claire and Gayle Peterson of Litchfield, Minn.; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and many close friends. She is preceded in death by her husband, Don; a daughter in infancy, Dorothy; her parents; and a sister-in-law, Dorothy Pollard; as well as her companion, Precious.
A memorial service will be held at the Plombon Funeral Home at a later date.
