Reverend Darrell Louis Wood passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018.
Darrell was born Sept. 2, 1934, in Augusta, Wis. He was the son of Harold and Arlene Wood. During his life, he lived and traveled to many places.
After serving in the U.S. Navy, Darrell returned to Wisconsin and married Ethel Moss and together they had six children. They both worked many years at The Northern Center and retired from there in the late 90s. They also spent their many years together devoted to the ministry. They served as ministry in various churches in the area until they began their church in Chippewa Falls, The New Dimension Christian Center. In his ministry, Darrell spent time working in missions as well and traveled to Haiti to minister the gospel. Over the years of Darrell’s ministry he wrote numerous books, taught Bible studies, baptized and led an innumerable amount of people to the Lord. Darrell was also very well known for his musical abilities. He sang and played the 12-string guitar beautifully for many, many years. He wrote hundreds of beautiful songs and led hundreds in worship over the years.
Darrell was an amazing father and grandfather. He had a passion for cars that he handed down to all of his sons. He was always working on a car project and loved to take a classic car and completely restore it. He also was an avid deer hunter, a skill that has continued to be passed down through the family and many of his sons and grandsons are renowned hunters. He always had a funny joke or saying to share with his grandchildren. He loved to have a good laugh and visit with his friends and family.
More than anything else, Darrell loved the Lord. He worked his entire life to make sure that everyone he came in contact with had a chance at salvation through Christ. His legacy in the ministry lives on through his family and we are forever grateful for it. His hope for everyone was that they would turn to God and give their life to Him.
Darrell is survived by his children, Lynette (Tim) King, Daniel (Kim) Wood, Michael (Jackie) Wood, Bob (Carrie) Wood, Alisa (Will) Jerome, Barb (Chris) Pederson; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and his very special, close friend, Linda Berg.
Darrell is preceded in death by his wife, Ethel Wood; parents; son, Darrell; grandsons, Travis and Andrew; and brother, Donald Wood.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 25, at Christian Family Center, 8600 Burnell Dr., Eau Claire. Visitation will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Sept. 24, at Lenmark-Gomsrud-Linn Funeral Home, 814 1st Ave., Eau Claire, and again one hour prior to the service at the church. Interment will take place in Prairie View Cemetery, Village of Lake Hallie.