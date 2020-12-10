David A. Martell, 67, of Chippewa Falls, village of Lake Hallie died suddenly Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020, at his residence.

Dave was born March 19, 1953, in Chippewa Falls, the son of Arthur and Anita (Bruehling) Martell.

On June 11, 1977, Dave married Deborah (Scheidler) at Holy Ghost Church in Chippewa Falls. He had worked as a cook at several area restaurants.

Dave loved his vintage cars that he owned and driving them to car shows and just around town. He loved his last full-time job of being a full-time grandpa and complying to their needs. He would love to talk to anyone who had an open ear for a conversation.

Dave is survived by his wife, Debbi; two sons, Ryan and Kyle (Vanessa) Martell, both of Chippewa Falls; three brothers, Terry (Sue) Martell of Surprise, Ariz., Dennis (Mary Calkins) Martell of Bloomer and Scott Martell of Chippewa Falls; and two granddaughters, Samantha and Abbie.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents.

A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Inurnment will be in Hope Mausoleum in Chippewa Falls.

Horan Funeral Home in Chippewa Falls is in charge of arrangements.

Family and friends may express condolences online at www.horanfuneralhome.com.