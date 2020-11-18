David Alan Busker

He organized “Pastor’s School” with Roger Clapp, Dennis Weiss and Paul Yoder. He had many close friends who faithfully called and visited and sent cards to him during his cancer illness. He enjoyed golf and reading and was a Civil War buff. Give him two of anything and he started another collection.

David’s community involvement included the Lion’s club in Jim Falls and Kiwanis in other communities. He served as Kiwanis president in Chippewa Falls. David was a docent and a trustee for Cook Rutledge Mansion in Chippewa Falls. David was a member and president of The United Way in Chippewa Falls and Ripon. David was a member of the board for the Monroe Arts Center, as well as emcee for the Monroe City Band. David was a volunteer for the National Cheese-making Center in Monroe and on the board of Pleasantview Foundation. David was highly involved in the Wisconsin Annual Conference: Mission Secretary, Board of Global Ministries, Chair of Congregation and Circuit Development, Superintendency Committee, Mission committee, Board of Discipleship, Investigation committee, District Building and Location, and member of three District Committees on Ordained ministry and chair of the Southwest District.