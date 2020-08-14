× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Archie Burger, 77, of Chippewa Falls was called home into the arms of Jesus. He passed peacefully Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020 at the Augusta Health and Rehabilitation.

David was born in Eau Claire March 23, 1943, to Albert and Louise (Taylor) Burger. He was a loving and kind husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle and friend. He grew up on a small farm outside of Augusta and graduated from Augusta High School.

After high school, he took jobs with the Augusta Printing press and the Augusta feed mill. He spent 29 years working at the Northern Wisconsin Center until retirement.

On July 18, 1970, he married the love of his life, Patricia Glenz at The Pentecostal Assembly Church in Eau Claire. The couple recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary, which was an important milestone for him. Family was of great importance to him, he loved his kids and grandkids and loved spending time with them.

David enjoyed hunting and fishing trips to Canada. He loved spending time in the outdoors with his son’s scout troop 135 of Chippewa Falls.

Since the first of the year, David was battling an infection. His love for life and desire to be with family kept him going.