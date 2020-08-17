× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

David Bradley Fish Sr., 75, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away unexpectedly Monday, March 16, 2020.

He is survived by his wife, Dianne; his five children, Jenny (Jim) Goethals, David Bradley II (Theresa) Fish, Martha (Matt) Murray, Matthew (Amy) Fish, and Anneliese (Bob) Fish; and his beloved 14 grandchildren, Augie, Hattie, and Evan Goethals, Warren, Ben, and Carl Murray, Myles, Lydia, Simon, Henry, and Martha Fish, Callahan, Carver, and Charlie Fish; and three siblings.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ken Fish, and mother, Genevieve Fish.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 21, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, Chippewa Falls, with Msgr. Michael Gorman, Fr. Frank Corradi and Fr. Dennis Carver con-celebrating. Interment with military honors conducted by the Chippewa Falls Patriotic Council will follow at Hope Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Following the service, all are welcome to join the family for a lunch at Wissota Golf.

Visitation will begin at 9:30 a.m. Friday at the church.

Please respect social distancing guidelines and masks are mandatory and will be available. The funeral service will be live streamed and webcast-ed on the funeral home website at www.pedersonvolker.com/obituary/David-Fish.