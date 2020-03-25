On Monday, March 16, 2020, David (Dave) Bradley Fish “Mr. Fish” (Superman), loving husband, father and grandfather, (Grandpa D/ Papaw) passed away unexpectedly at the age of 75.

Dave was born Aug. 18, 1944, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa (“Go Hawks”) to Ken and Genevieve (Kelly) Fish. He graduated from St. Louis University with his master’s degree in hospital administration.

While doing his hospital internship in San Antonio, Texas, he became smitten with a nurse in training. On June 21, 1969, he married that nurse, a southern belle and the love of his life, Dianne Elizabeth Carver, “Cinderella.” Together they raised five children in Chippewa Falls. Dave was drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War and served three years of active duty in Landsthul, Germany, as part of the Medical Service Corp. He continued his military commitment as part of the U.S. Army Reserves, with another deployment into active duty during Desert Storm. He retired from military service after 22 years as a Lieutenant Colonel.