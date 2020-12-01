David Decker

David A. Decker, 76, of Chippewa Falls, town of Eagle Point, died Saturday, Nov, 28, 2020, at Home Suite Home in Tilden.

Dave was born Feb. 17, 1944, in Eau Claire, the son of Adelbert and Arlene (Fritsche) Decker. He was part-owner of EDI in Chippewa Falls until he retired in 1995 and then owned Decker Industries.

On June 12, 1965, Dave married Berdine Zwiefelhofer at Notre Dame Church in Chippewa Falls. Dave was a member of Notre Dame Church.

Dave is survived by three sons, Steven (Renee) of Rice Lake, Wis., Scott (Rhonda) of Bloomer and Lee (Raina) of Madison, Wis.; special friend, Ardella Pecha of Bloomer; two brothers, James (Audrey) and Dale (Robin) Decker; six sisters, Phyllis (Alvin) Johnson, Diane (Charles) McCreary, Sharon (Robert) Connell, Carol (Steven) Day, Judy Decker and Paula (Michael) Ericksen; six grandchildren, Ben (Stephanie), Zach (Abby Clouse), Derek (Gabby), Colton, Payton and Camryn; one great-granddaughter, Madeline; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his wife, Berdine; his parents; and one brother, Galen (Roberta) Decker.