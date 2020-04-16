David Havre Raihle

David’s professional life was a testament to his devotion and commitment to Chippewa Falls. David began his legal career in 1959, when he joined his father at the Raihle Law Office in Chippewa Falls. David’s service to Chippewa Falls stemmed from a rich heritage of public service (both of his parents served in the Wisconsin State Legislature). David practiced law in Chippewa County for 38 years, during which he served as Chippewa County Corporate Counsel and at various times as the attorney for the City of Chippewa Falls, town of Lake Hallie, and other Chippewa County municipalities. David also served on the Chippewa Falls Park Board Planning Commission and was president of the second Chippewa Foundation. David’s professional contributions were also integral to building the city pool, developing a new city camper sanitary station, bringing city-wide water to the town of Lake Hallie, creating Allen Park and promoting improvements to Irvine Park and the zoo. David also had the unique distinction of seeing one of his cases being argued at the U.S. Supreme Court.