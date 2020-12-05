EAU CLAIRE — David J. Elbert, 62, of Eau Claire passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family and under the care of Mayo Clinic Hospice.

Dave was born Feb. 11, 1958, in Chippewa Falls, to Thomas and Bobbi (Maxwell) Elbert. He is a 1976 graduate of Chi-High. He married Marian Rumbach, July 11, 1989, in Chippewa Falls.

Dave is survived by his wife, Marian of Eau Claire; children, Phillip (Melissa) Kesling of Madison, Wis., Scott (Amy) Kesling of Madison, Thomas (Becca) Elbert of Eau Claire, Ben (Brittany) Elbert of Altoona and Sara Elbert of Chippewa Falls; grandchildren, Emma and Ashley Kesling, Isabel Kesling, Aiden and Micah Elbert and Everly Elbert; siblings, Cheri (Brad) Bourget of Jim Falls and Steve (Lynn) Elbert of Chippewa Falls; his favorite cousin, Pat Murphy of Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Dave worked at Northern Center in Chippewa Falls, as a CNA for 24 years and medically retired in 2004, due to his health and became affectionately known as “Blind Dave.”