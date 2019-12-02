David L. Likar, 83, of Chippewa Falls died Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at Hallie Memory Care.
He was born Nov. 14, 1936, in Ladysmith, Wis., to Myrtle (Hotchkiss) and Joseph Likar. He graduated from Tony High School in 1955. Dave continued his education at UW-Rice Lake for two years, then transferred to UWEC, where he earned both his bachelor’s degree and his master’s degree in education.
On June 10, 1961, he married Joan Metnik in Sheldon, Wis. They resided in Chippewa Falls, where Dave taught elementary school for the Chippewa Falls School District. He retired in 1995, after 35 years of teaching.
Following his retirement, Dave enjoyed scroll sawing. He made many pieces of art that his family and friends will always cherish. He also enjoyed reading and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife, Joan of Chippewa Falls; a daughter, Shelley (Jeff) Stelter of Jim Falls; son, Mike (Sally) Likar of Salem, Conn.; daughter-in-law, Kathleen Likar of Chippewa Falls; a brother, Joseph “Richard” (Bonnie) Likar of Greenfield; and six grandchildren, Ashley and David Likar, Brittany and Mitchell Stelter, Rebecca Likar and Rachel (Joe) Brown.
You have free articles remaining.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Jeffrey Likar; and a sister, Darlene Joyce Likar in infancy.
A memorial celebration will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, Dec. 6, at Central Lutheran Church, Chippewa Falls, with the Rev. Aaron Sturgis officiating. Interment will follow at Forest Hill Cemetery, Chippewa Falls. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service Friday at the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may go to the American Cancer Society or to JDRF for Juvenile Diabetes.
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family. Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.