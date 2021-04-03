CADOTT — David Matthew Naiberg, 72, of Cadott passed away at home Thursday, April 1, 2021.
He was born July 28, 1948, to Donald Naiberg and Evelyn (Zimmerman) Naiberg in Boyd.
He grew up in Boyd and graduated from Stanley High School. He married the love of his life, Sandra Eichner Dec. 6, 1969, and together they raised three loving daughters. They spent the first years of their married life farming. Later they were owners of the Cadott Inn bar and restaurant. He ended his career working as a CNC Programmer. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, the occasional trip to the casino, and spending time with his best buddy grandson (DJ) and the rest of his family.
David leaves behind his wife of 52 years. Sandra Naiberg (Eichner); and their children, Kristine Naiberg-Dingel (Mike), Kim Pagel (Jeff), Lori Naiberg-Olson (Kelly); his grandson, David (DJ) Pagel; brothers, Robert, Dennis (Maureen), Tom (Lynn); sisters Jayne Berseth (Mike), Betty Ertz; and many family members.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Evelyn Naiberg; sister, Mary Ann Naiberg.
A visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 5, at the Leiser Funeral Home in Cadott, with a 7 p.m. service of Christian Burial with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating.
Per David’s wishes, cremation will follow the service.
David’s family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and doctors at Sacred Heart Hospital and the St. Joseph’s Hospice staff for the great care they provided.
Express online condolences at www.leiserfuneralhome.com.
Social distancing and face coverings are required.