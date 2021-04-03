David Matthew Naiberg

He grew up in Boyd and graduated from Stanley High School. He married the love of his life, Sandra Eichner Dec. 6, 1969, and together they raised three loving daughters. They spent the first years of their married life farming. Later they were owners of the Cadott Inn bar and restaurant. He ended his career working as a CNC Programmer. He enjoyed woodworking, hunting, fishing, the occasional trip to the casino, and spending time with his best buddy grandson (DJ) and the rest of his family.