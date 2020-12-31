David Neil Neumann (Hutchinson at birth), 60, of Chippewa Falls died suddenly at his home Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020.
Dave was born Feb. 13, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to Naomi (née Ferg) and Neil Hutchinson. He graduated from McDonnell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls with the class of 1978. Dave began working for Berry Global, Inc. right out of high school and would remain with the company as a machinist until his death (42 years).
Dave was united in marriage to Jessica Eve Neumann May 29, 2010, at the Creamery in Downsville, Wis. Over the ten plus years they were married, Dave and Jessie lived an active lifestyle. They enjoyed snow shoeing, biking, kayaking, and running together. They also took frequent weekend trips to Dave’s favorite place, White Bear Lake, Minn. On these trips, they especially enjoyed the times they could bring along their grandson, Layne. In fact, over the past six years since Layne was born, Dave would spend lots of time with his grandson. They could often be found playing with dinosaurs or monster trucks on the living room floor or playing football or baseball in the backyard. Layne will surely miss playing with Grandpa Dave.
Over the years, Dave also found a love for sailing, sport biking, and golf. Every time Dave picked up a new hobby, you could be certain he would work hard to master it.
Dave is survived by his wife, Jessie; his stepchildren, Josh Kohlbeck, Justin Kohlbeck, and Emily (Tom) Coan; grandsons, Layne Kohlbeck and Brayden Coan; sisters, Karen (Mark) Scarseth and Lynn Hutchinson; nephew, Nicholas Scarseth; and niece, Hannah Scarseth.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there will be a small private funeral service held by the family.
In lieu of flowers, since Dave loved the outdoors and green spaces, please plant a tree in his memory (see Pederson-Volker’s Tribute Wall for details).
Pederson-Volker Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services, Chippewa Falls is serving the family.
Please share your memories and condolences online at pedersonvolker.com.