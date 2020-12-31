David Neil Neumann

Dave was born Feb. 13, 1960, in Chippewa Falls, to Naomi (née Ferg) and Neil Hutchinson. He graduated from McDonnell Central Catholic High School in Chippewa Falls with the class of 1978. Dave began working for Berry Global, Inc. right out of high school and would remain with the company as a machinist until his death (42 years).

Dave was united in marriage to Jessica Eve Neumann May 29, 2010, at the Creamery in Downsville, Wis. Over the ten plus years they were married, Dave and Jessie lived an active lifestyle. They enjoyed snow shoeing, biking, kayaking, and running together. They also took frequent weekend trips to Dave’s favorite place, White Bear Lake, Minn. On these trips, they especially enjoyed the times they could bring along their grandson, Layne. In fact, over the past six years since Layne was born, Dave would spend lots of time with his grandson. They could often be found playing with dinosaurs or monster trucks on the living room floor or playing football or baseball in the backyard. Layne will surely miss playing with Grandpa Dave.