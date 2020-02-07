STANLEY — David W. Stuttgen, 59, of rural Stanley passed away Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, at home. He was born in Stanley, May 31, 1960, to the late Joseph Bernard Stuttgen and Barbara Ann Mueller. David attended local schools and graduated from Stanley High School. After high school he survived his country in the Army.
He worked as an Ironworker and was part of Laborers Union Local 268. David enjoyed the outdoors, especially fishing and hunting. He could also be found riding his Harley and tinkering in his garage.
He is survived by his sister, Patricia (Patricio) Dorantes of Milwaukee; his brother, Daniel (Kim) of Stanley; his nieces and nephews, Cristy Dorantes, Marty Dorantes, Coco (Jeff) Bohlmann, Gaby Dorantes, Derek (Julie) Stuttgen, Darrin (Kaiti) Stuttgen, Shawn Stuttgen, PJ Dorantes, Joey Stuttgen, Kyle Stuttgen and Tony Dorantes; nine grandnieces and nephews; his best friends, Dewey (Sue) Kmieciak and Ronnie (Mary) Hazuga.
A funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday Feb. 10, at the Plombon Funeral Home in Stanley, with Deacon Ned Willkom officiating. Burial will follow in Holy Family Catholic Cemetery-Stanley. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.