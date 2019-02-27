RANCHO VIEJO, Texas/CADOTT — Dean A. Poppe, 71, of Rancho Viejo, originally from Cadott lost a hard-fought battle with illness at his home Thursday, Jan. 17, 2019.
He was born April 16, 1947, to Ray and Delores (Ogren) Poppe. He grew up in the Hayward and Cadott areas and graduated from Cadott High School in 1965.
Dean lived life to the fullest, building a family, friendships and career to be proud of. With determination and ambition, he earned his college degree from UW-Stout. He then moved to Tampa, Fla., working as an industrial engineer. Still fueled by ambition, he started his own company, headquartered in Hickory, N.C., where it still operates today.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Hazel (Secrist) Poppe of Rancho Viejo; daughters, Dena Poppe of Rancho Viejo and Kelly Poppe of Wausau, Wis.; grandchildren, Hillary (Spaeth) Hakes of Chippewa Falls, Tyson Spaeth of Iowa, Makenzi and Garrison Gale of Wausau; stepchildren, Jacqueline English of South Carolina and Adam English of North Carolina; stepgrandsons, Jackson, Lawson, Samuel; siblings, Terry (Poppe) Bergeron of Apache Junction, Ariz., Ken (Janelle) Poppe, Tim (Sharie) Poppe and Becky (Poppe) Kressin, all of Cadott; along with two great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, whom he treasured.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Delores Poppe; sister, Betty Poppe; and brother, Curt Poppe.
Always humble and self-deprecating, he leaves a legacy of work hard, play harder. He loved his family, his golf, his Packers and his Brewers and supported all of them passionately even in the hardest of times. He will be missed by all who were lucky enough to know him.
In lieu of funeral services, a celebration of his life will be held from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, June 15, with meal served at 1 p.m., memories and social time following meal, at Rick’s Halfway Hall and Sports Bar, 319 N. Main St., Cadott. All family and friends are welcome.