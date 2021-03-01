 Skip to main content
Dean O'Connell

Dean O’Connell passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family, under the care of hospice.

Dean was the son of Donald and Eleanor (Hagen) O’Connell.

Dean is survived by his wife, Jeanette; six children; and 15 grandchildren. Dean was preceded in death by his parents; one sister; and one grandson.

Interment will be at a later date at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Spooner, Wis.

